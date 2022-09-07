New Director Named For Yeager Following Abrupt Departure Of Predecessor

West Virginia International Yeager Airport has named a new executive director following the surprise resignation of Nick Keller.

During a special board meeting Tuesday the Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority appointed Dominique Ranieri to replace Nick Keller who submitted his resignation on Saturday.

Ranieri, who has a background in law, previously served as chief operating officer and assistant director under Keller and will be the airport’s first female executive director.

Keller’s resignation on Saturday came shortly after the board’s announcement that it could take possible action involving personnel at the executive level.

Marketing manager for Yeager Airport Paige Withrow confirmed to West Virginia Public Broadcasting that airport public affairs specialist Rachel Urbanski also submitted her resignation several weeks ago. Withrow said Urbanksi was moving and the resignations were unrelated.

In May, Keller was awarded the distinction of Accredited Airport Executive (A.A.E.) by the American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE).

He began his career at Yeager as an intern in 2005 before moving his way up through the ranks to serve as executive director in 2019. He is credited with helping establish Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School and furthering the airport’s position as a military training ground for the armed forces.