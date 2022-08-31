USDA Offers Greenbrier County $75 Million For Water Projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its largest-ever utility investment in West Virginia on Wednesday.

USDA is committing $52.7 million in loans and grants to the City of Lewisburg to replace an aging water treatment facility.

Additionally, the Greenbrier County Public Service District No. 2 will receive $22 million in USDA loans and grants to improve its wastewater collection and treatment systems.

Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack toured the water treatment facility on Wednesday that the USDA funds will replace.

“You think the commitment USDA has made right here,” Mainchin said. “It’s the largest project ever in the state of West Virginia.”

The projects are also supported by state and local funding through the federal American Rescue Plan, last year’s COVID-relief legislation.