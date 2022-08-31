© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Energy & Environment

USDA Offers Greenbrier County $75 Million For Water Projects

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published August 31, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
Manchin Vilsack.jpg
Curtis Tate
/
WVPV
U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, right, and USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack toured an aging water treatment plant in Lewisburg, West Virginia.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced its largest-ever utility investment in West Virginia on Wednesday.

USDA is committing $52.7 million in loans and grants to the City of Lewisburg to replace an aging water treatment facility.

Additionally, the Greenbrier County Public Service District No. 2 will receive $22 million in USDA loans and grants to improve its wastewater collection and treatment systems.

Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack toured the water treatment facility on Wednesday that the USDA funds will replace.

“You think the commitment USDA has made right here,” Mainchin said. “It’s the largest project ever in the state of West Virginia.”

The projects are also supported by state and local funding through the federal American Rescue Plan, last year’s COVID-relief legislation.

Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter
