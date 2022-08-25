West Virginia Turnpike Closed Following Chemical Spill

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The West Virginia State Department of Transportation reports all lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike are closed Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous chemicals crashed just north of Pax near mile marker 54.

The accident happened in the northbound lane on the Skitter Creek Bridge just after midnight when the driver lost control, jackknifed and crossed the barrier wall. The crash has blocked both northbound and southbound lanes.

Traffic heading north will follow Turnpike Detour A and detour at the North Beckley Exit 48 (US 19), proceed past Summersville to Interstate 79 Exit 57, then south to Charleston.

Southbound traffic will also follow Turnpike Detour A. From Charleston, traffic should follow Interstate 79 north from Charleston to Exit 57, then proceed south on US 19 to North Beckley, Exit 48.

View map of detour route.

All truck traffic should be mindful to avoid secondary roads.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's emergency response team, Pax Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, and West Virginia Parkways Authority crews are all on scene and have the spill contained. An environmental contractor is en route from Poca to begin the cleanup process.