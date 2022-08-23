Volunteers Needed To Help With Annual Kanawha River Cleanup

An annual clean up along the Kanawha River is about two and half weeks away.

Organizers are looking for volunteers in three counties.

The beautification project is part of the 32nd annual Great Kanawha River Cleanup and the Make It Shine program.

The river runs from Gauley Bridge to the Ohio River at Point Pleasant. Clean up will be in Fayette, Putnam and Kanawha counties. Volunteers can register with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

Volunteers will receive a t-shirt and the WVDEP Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) will haul away the garbage and supply participants with bags and gloves. The clean up is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10.

Find more information about how to register, volunteer or suggest a cleanup location, contact Make It Shine coordinator Chris Cartwright at christopher.j.cartwright@wv.gov or at 1-800-322-5530.