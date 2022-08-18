© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Energy & Environment

Fayetteville To Get Planning Aid For New River Gorge Visitors

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published August 18, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
New River NPP
Curtis Tate
/
WVPB
Highway signs for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve were dedicated in July.

Fayetteville has been selected as a participant in a federal partnership to promote outdoor recreation.

Fayetteville is among 25 communities nationwide selected for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program.

The program is intended to help Fayetteville plan for a new influx of visitors to the nearby New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

National Park Service numbers show an increase in visitors since the New River Gorge became a national park in December 2020.

Participating communities will build new trail systems, improve access to main streets, increase access to outdoor activities and clean up and repurpose vacant buildings.

Other selected communities in the region include South Point and Coshocton, Ohio; Brunswick, Maryland; Buchanan and Buena Vista, Virginia; and Jenkins and McKee, Kentucky.

FayettevilleNew River Gorge National Park and PreserveEPAOutdoor Recreation
