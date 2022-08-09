Mon Power Reaches Settlement To Keep 2 Coal Plants In Operation

Mon Power has reached a settlement to keep its two West Virginia power plants operating past 2028.

The settlement, which is pending approval by the state Public Service Commission, will upgrade wastewater treatment at the Fort Martin and Harrison power plants.

The company’s West Virginia ratepayers will cover the $142 million cost. That will add 49 cents a month to the average residential customer’s bill of 1,000 kilowatt/hours.

Last year, the PSC approved similar upgrades for Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s John Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell plants.

The projects are needed to comply with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency effluent limitation guidelines for coal-fired power plants issued in 2020 under the Trump administration.

The Biden administration could make the rule more stringent as part of its push for clean energy.

It’s not known what impact that could have on any of the West Virginia plants.