Energy & Environment

Organizations Set To Provide Resources, Donations After Kentucky Flooding

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published August 5, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
appalshop (c) appalshop staff.jpg
Appalshop staff
/
The Appalshop building surrounded by water.

Appalachians are still feeling the effects of flooding in eastern Kentucky, southern Virginia, and parts of West Virginia. At least 37 people have died as a result, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

For people wanting to help, Appalachian film and media company Appalshop, based in hard hit Whitesburg, has compiled a list of resources and organizations on its website. Many immediate needs have been met, according to the post, but several mutual aid organizations in the region are looking for cleaning supplies and direct donations.

The American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region is looking for volunteers to train and are also asking for monetary donations. Donations can be made on the organization’s website, but can also be made by calling 1-800-REDCROSS or by texting REDCROSS to 90999.

Some colleges like Eastern Kentucky University and WVU are also using their emergency funds to help their affected students from the region.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is accepting applications for both individuals and families to receive federal assistance.

Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-433-4288
