© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

State Treasurer Restricts 5 Banks Over Fossil Fuel Stance

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published July 29, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT
West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore answers questions pertaining to the West Virginia Jumpstart Saving Program during a meeting of the House Education Committee on Feb. 11, 2021.
Perry Bennett
/
WV Legislative Photography
FILE - West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore speaks to the House Education Committee on Feb. 11, 2021.

West Virginia’s Treasurer has placed five financial institutions on a list that bars them from state banking contracts.

BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo are now on the state’s restricted financial institutions list.

Treasurer Riley Moore’s office has determined that the companies are engaged in a boycott of fossil fuels.

The list is the result of Senate Bill 262, which became law this year. Kentucky lawmakers enacted a similar law this year.

The goal is to punish banks that are, or appear to be, refusing to finance fossil fuel energy. But most companies have goals to reduce their carbon footprint or eliminate it entirely.

Indeed, the Treasurer’s office notes that inclusion on the list is not an indication of “unsafe or unsound operating conditions at any financial institution nor any risk to consumer deposits.”

Tags

Energy & Environment Riley MooreFossil FuelsWest Virginia Treasurer's Office
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content