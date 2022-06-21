© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Energy & Environment

PSC Will Hear From Public On Utility's Bid To Raise Power Bills

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published June 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
MountaineerCoal.JPG
David Adkins
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Conveyer belts and heavy machinery near AEP's Mountaineer Power Plant in Mason County, West Virginia.

The West Virginia Public Service Commission will hold a series of public comment hearings starting Wednesday on Appalachian Power’s proposed rate increase.

Appalachian Power is seeking to recover $297 million from ratepayers. They will get a chance to speak out, starting Wednesday at the Ohio County Courthouse in Wheeling.

Since the company requested PSC approval of the increase in April, numerous state and local governments, as well as ratepayers, have filed comments in protest.

If approved, the increase would add about $18 a month to the average residential user’s bill.

Appalachian Power has cited the higher cost of coal and natural gas, as well as power it purchased from the PJM regional grid.

More public comment hearings will be held over the next month in Princeton, Huntington and Charleston. All of them begin at 5:30 p.m.

Appalachian Power is an underwriter of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Energy & Environment Appalachian PowerPSC
