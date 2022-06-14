© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Federal Agency In Charge Of Billions For Mine Reclamation Lacks Director

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published June 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT
idle-mines-truck.jpg
Brittany Patterson
/
Ohio Valley ReSource

Congress included billions of dollars for mine reclamation in last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. But the federal agency that oversees those funds still doesn’t have a director after 17 months.

Congress put the Office Of Surface Mining, Reclamation and Enforcement in charge of $11.3 billion toward mine reclamation for use over the next 15 years, but according to environmental groups, the money isn’t getting to communities fast enough.

And not just for mine cleanup, but also for economic development projects in coal communities.

The groups also say the agency has not adequately enforced federal law on companies currently in business. In many cases, they are years behind in their cleanup obligations.

Erin Savage, senior program director for Appalachian Voices, says the agency needs a Senate-confirmed director to manage the new funding and enforce federal law.

“So without a director, OSMRE staff aren’t able to make the necessary adjustments to the program to allow it to work more effectively and efficiently,” she said.

A director would need a confirmation hearing in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. West Virginia’s Joe Manchin chairs the panel.

Tags

Energy & Environment Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and EnforcementJoe Manchin
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content