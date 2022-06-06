© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Energy & Environment

PSC To Hold 4 Public Hearings On Appalachian Power's Rate Request

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published June 6, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
Conveyer belts and heavy machinery near AEP's Mountaineer Power Plant in Mason County, West Virginia.

The state Public Service Commission will hold public hearings later this month on Appalachian Power’s proposed rate increase.

The PSC has received letters of protest from residents and local governments statewide. They object to Appalachian Power’s request for a $297 million rate increase.

That would add $18 a month to the average residential user’s bill.

The PSC has scheduled four public comment hearings on the matter.

The first will take place on June 22 at the Ohio County Courthouse in Wheeling. The second will be on June 27 at the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton.

The third hearing will be on June 28 at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington. The final hearing will take place on July 26 at the PSC in Charleston.

All four public comment hearings will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Appalachian Power is an underwriter of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Energy & Environment Appalachian PowerPSC
