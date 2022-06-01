© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Energy & Environment

Weekend Tire Collection Events Set In W.Va. In June

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT
A new tire is placed on the tire storage rack in the car workshop. Be prepared for vehicles that need to change tires.
Tarokmew
/
Adobe Stock

Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June.

The Department of Environmental Protection said two events will be held June 4 at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin and at Leslie Equipment in the Webster County community of Cowen. There are other collections June 11 at the Kenton Meadows Warehouse in the Braxton County community of Gassaway and on June 18 at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.

Individuals can dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted, the DEP said in a news release.

A list of other tire collection events can be found on the DEP website.

