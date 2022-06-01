© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Berkeley County Solar Farm Will Help Power Nucor Steel's Plant

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published June 1, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT
nucor check.jpg
Jim Workman
/
WVPB
Nucor presents $1 million check to Mason County Schools Jan. 12, 2022 at a press conference announcing its upcoming steel mill facility in Apple Grove.

A planned solar facility in the Eastern Panhandle will help power a new steel mill that’s coming to West Virginia.

Nucor Steel agreed earlier this year to bring a new steel mill to Mason County.

As part of that agreement, Nucor required the availability of renewable power. According to filings with the Public Service Commission, at least some of that power will come from a solar farm in Berkeley County.

Appalachian Power is seeking approval from the PSC to acquire the 50-megawatt project, about five miles northeast of Martinsburg.

If approved, the solar facility could power other industrial customers in West Virginia and Virginia.

Though Appalachian Power would recover the cost of acquiring the facility through ratepayers, the company’s written testimony says any customer surcharge would be offset by the power the facility generates.

The solar project is the result of Senate Bill 583, enacted in 2020 to encourage the development of renewables.

Appalachian Power is an underwriter of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

Tags

Energy & Environment Appalachian PowerNucor Steel
Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content