© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Wildlife Education Center Opens With Guided Hikes, Exhibits

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published May 31, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT
The number of monarch butterflies migrating to California spiked this winter after years of historic lows.
Justin Sullivan
/
NPR

Guided hikes, exhibits and interactive programming will greet guests during the grand opening of the Claudia L. Workman Wildlife Education Center, officials said.

The event on June 4 is being hosted by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources and the Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation. Those who attend the free event in Alum Creek can tour the 9,500-square-foot (883-square-meter) building, explore the 102-acre (41-hectare) property and attend shows presented by the West Virginia Raptor Rehab Center, the the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to having everyone come out and experience all that we have to offer, including ‘Touch a Snake’ and ‘Bird ID’ activities," said Ashley Anderson, the agency's park activities coordinator.

The opening fulfills the vision of the center’s namesake, Claudia Workman, whose husband donated the land in 2015 so a nature-based education center could be built.

The center has five main areas that include an introduction to Forks of Coal State Natural Area, an aquarium and reptile exhibit, a wildlife manage area, a habitat management area and a wildlife observation area. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday beginning on June 7.

Tags

Energy & Environment WildlifeEducation NewsKanawha CountyHiking
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content