Energy & Environment

Kentucky Coal Firm Held In Contempt Over W.Va. Mine Pollution

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published May 27, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT
A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites.

U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued a contempt order against Lexington Coal Company LLC. Chambers wrote last week that the company “shirked its responsibility to satisfactorily comply” with an order to submit a plan by April 16 to address selenium discharges and other pollution at the sites in Mingo County.

Chambers said he will fine the company if it does not submit a cleanup plan within 10 days, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

Environmental groups alleged in a 2019 lawsuit that the company was discharging pollutants illegally at its Low Gap Surface Mine No. 2 and No. 10 Mine.

Energy & Environment KentuckyCoal MinePollution
