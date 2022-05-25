PSC Approves Mon Power's Rate Request, Average Bill Will Go Up $9

The West Virginia Public Service commission has approved Mon Power’s request for a $94 million rate increase, effective immediately.

The average residential user will pay about $9 more a month, or about 9 percent. For 1,000 kilowatt hours, that means a total of $115 a month.

Mon Power has about 400,000 customers in West Virginia.

Mon Power and Appalachian Power both asked the PSC for rate increases last month. Appalachian Power’s request is $297 million. If approved, that would add $18 a month to the average user’s bill starting Sept. 1. The average bill is currently about $155 a month.

Numerous city and county governments have expressed their opposition to Appalachian Power’s request.

Both companies cite the higher cost of coal and natural gas for the rate increases.

