Energy & Environment

PSC Approves Mon Power's Rate Request, Average Bill Will Go Up $9

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published May 25, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT
power-switch-tva.jpg
FirstEnergy
/
Mon Power's Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, West Virginia

The West Virginia Public Service commission has approved Mon Power’s request for a $94 million rate increase, effective immediately.

The average residential user will pay about $9 more a month, or about 9 percent. For 1,000 kilowatt hours, that means a total of $115 a month.

Mon Power has about 400,000 customers in West Virginia.

Mon Power and Appalachian Power both asked the PSC for rate increases last month. Appalachian Power’s request is $297 million. If approved, that would add $18 a month to the average user’s bill starting Sept. 1. The average bill is currently about $155 a month.

Numerous city and county governments have expressed their opposition to Appalachian Power’s request.

Both companies cite the higher cost of coal and natural gas for the rate increases.

Curtis Tate
Energy & Environment Reporter
