Energy & Environment

State To Receive An Additional $27 Million For Mine Reclamation

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published May 17, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT
idle-mines-truck.jpg
Brittany Patterson
/
Ohio Valley ReSource

West Virginia will receive a new round of federal funds to clean up abandoned mines.

The state will receive nearly $27 million from the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. That’s in addition to the $140 million the state received in February.

West Virginia has hundreds of abandoned mines, and the federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program helps clean them up, improving the environment, creating jobs and converting hazardous sites to productive use.

Separately, two communities in Southern West Virginia will receive federal COVID-19 relief funds for broadband and water projects.

More than $6 million will go to the McDowell County Public Service District to provide water and fire protection services to about 50 businesses in Welch.

More than $1 million will go to Regional Optimal Communications in Princeton to complete a statewide plan for affordable broadband.

