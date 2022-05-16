State To Receive Nearly $4 Million From EPA To Clean Up Brownfields

Several West Virginia communities will receive federal grants to clean up brownfields.

Nearly $4 million in Environmental Protection Agency funds are coming to the state, thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Individual recipients include the Fayette and Lewis county commissions, the Morgantown Utility Board, the Paden City Development Authority and the state Department of Environmental Protection.

DEP will get the largest grant at $2 million. According to EPA, target areas for the grant include the Southern Coalfields, the Ohio River Valley and the Potomac Highlands.

Priority sites include a former middle school in Mullens, a former high school in Matewan, a former aluminum plant in Ravenswood, a former coal-fired power plant in Gormania and a former glass plant in Keyser.

Officials from the EPA will present the awards to state and local officials on Wednesday in Weston and Fairmont.