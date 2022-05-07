State Of Emergency Declared For 3 W.Va. Counties

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency for Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties Saturday due to heavy rainfall Friday that caused significant local flooding.

Click here to read the proclamation​.

A severe rainstorm caused flooding, power outages, and road blockages across all three counties. Weather reports indicated between two and four inches of rain fell Friday.

Heavy rains are not expected to continue but lighter rain will continue through Saturday with a half to three quarters of rain falling since midnight.

The Associated Press has confirmed at least one death in West Virginia as a result of flooding. Emergency crews recovered the body of a Milton man Friday evening after he was swept away by floodwaters.

Many major rivers throughout the state are high but are expected to crest below flood stage, according to the National Weather Service. Officials are keeping an eye on the Ohio River. It is expected to crest close to flood stage by Sunday.

Justice authorized the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management to support local counties and to use all state resources necessary. The state Emergency Operations Center is coordinating with officials in the declaration areas to determine their needs.

This state of emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by a subsequent proclamation, according to the governor’s office.

The governor's State of Preparedness for all 55 counties, which he declared Friday, remains in effect.

