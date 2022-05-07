© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Energy & Environment

Crews Recover Body Of West Virginia Man Swept Away In Flood

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published May 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
flooding.jpg
Stock image
/
Flood waters are rising across the state with heavy May rains.

The body of a West Virginia man who was swept away in floodwaters while operating a farm tractor has been recovered, authorities said.

Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the man was identified as Denver Edmunds, 63, of Milton, media outlets reported. His body was recovered Friday evening.

Crews were on the scene much of the day searching for Edmunds, including members of the sheriff’s department, the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office and the Milton Volunteer Fire Department.

Heavy rains Friday resulted in rapidly moving floodwaters several feet deep. Schools were dismissed early Friday afternoon in Cabell and Wayne counties. First responders helped guide families out of their homes in some areas.

Energy & Environment
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
