Tire Disposals Planned Across W.Va. In May

Many of W.Va.'s rivers have been a dumping ground for old tires for decades but there are ways to properly dispose of the tires at no charge.

There are several opportunities to get rid of up to 10 tires per person for free this month in West Virginia. The disposal days are part of a program with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) called Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). The events are for car and light truck tires only, not rims. Drivers should stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.

The events include:



Barbour County: Thursday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Barbour County Fairgrounds

Grant County: Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the RCS Transport Lot at 2 Airport Road in Petersburg

Berkeley County: Saturday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Southern Berkeley Recycling Center at 637 Pilgrim St. in Inwood

Greenbrier County: Thursday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Landfill

Mineral County: Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Tomar Inc. Trucking Lot on Glass Plant Access Road in Keyser

McDowell County: Wednesday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the old Walmart in Kimball.

Some counties have ongoing tire collections such as the following:

Boone County: Every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Boone County Recycling Center.

Brooke County: Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brooke County Recycling Center

Calhoun County: The third (3rd) Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cabot Station Recycling Center on Rt. 5, two miles West of Grantsville

Fayette County: The third (3rd) Wednesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kevin's Auto Sales and RVs on Route 19 in Scarbro

Hancock County: Call Hancock County Solid Waste Authority at 304-459-3269 for more information

Mason County: Call Mason Co​unty Recycling Center at 304-675-7855 for more information

Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill

Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center

Pocahontas County: Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information

Tucker County: The first (1st) Thursday of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tucker County Landfill

Wayne County: The first (1st) Monday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wayne County Solid Waste Authority

Wyoming County: The first (1st) Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill​

You can find a full list of upcoming tire collection events at the WVDEP website.

Several communities are working to remove the tires and other trash from rivers in order to increase tourism in southern W.Va.