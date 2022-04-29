© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

W.Va. Seeks Public Comment On Water Assessments

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published April 29, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT
Water_drop_001.jpg
Wikimedia Commons

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is seeking public comment on its draft water monitoring and assessment report.

The report includes a list of impaired stream and lake assessments. An impaired water is a body that fails to meet state quality standards and can't support at least one designated use, the agency said.

The department said the report fulfills requirements of the federal Clean Water Act to provide a list of impaired waters and an overall assessment of West Virginia lakes, wetlands and streams to the federal government.

The report and list are available online at https://dep.wv.gov/wwe/watershed/ir/pages/303d_305b.aspx.

Public comment may be submitted by 5 p.m. June 1 by email to DEPWAB@wv.gov or regular mail to Attn: Mindy S. Neil, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Water and Waste Management, 601 57th Street, S.E., Charleston, WV 25304.

Tags

Energy & Environment water qualityWater SupplyWest Virginia Department of Enivronmental Protection
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content