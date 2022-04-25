You'd Pay Less For Power In These Cities Than In West Virginia

In its annual report, the Public Service Commission’s consumer advocate compares electricity rates in West Virginia cities to cities in surrounding states.

Last year, electric power rates in Charleston, Huntington, Beckley, Bluefield and Wheeling were higher than rates in Lexington, Kentucky, Columbus, Ohio, Richmond, Virginia, and Baltimore.

Only Pittsburgh had higher rates than those cities in West Virginia.

According to filings in recent weeks, residential customers of Appalachian Power paid 12 percent more in January 2022 than a year earlier and 7.4 percent more in January 2021 than they did in January 2020, according to the Consumer Advocate Division.

That’s before Appalachian Power requested a $297 million rate increase effective Sept. 1. If approved, that would raise residential electricity bills another 12 percent.

In contrast, West Virginia cities served by Mon Power and Potomac Edison had the lowest rates in the region, with bills flat or declining in the past couple of years.

Those cities include Morgantown, Clarksburg, Parkersburg, Martinsburg and Lewisburg.

Mon Power has asked the PSC for a 9 percent rate increase, effective May 1.

Appalachian Power is an underwriter of West Virginia Public Broadcasting.