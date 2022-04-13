Mason County Lands Coal Processing Plant, 500 Jobs

A new coal processing plant is expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Mason County.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that Frontieras, an Arizona-based company, will begin operating in West Virginia at the end of next year.

The plant will process 2.7 million tons of coal a year, some of which will be used for steelmaking. It is expected to employ up to 500 workers.

The company cited road and rail connections, the Ohio River, access to raw materials and a skilled workforce as deciding factors in selecting the state.

The company considered sites in Texas and Wyoming before choosing West Virginia.

In January, steelmaker Nucor reached an agreement with state officials to build a plant in Mason County. The sheet mill will employ as many as 800 workers.

Other recent major economic development news included an electric bus manufacturer in South Charleston and a solar farm in Lincoln and Boone counties.