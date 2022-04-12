W.Va. Tire Collection Events Scheduled In April

Free tire collection events are scheduled around West Virginia this month.

The events are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 behind the Go-Mart in the Cabin Creek community in Kanawha County, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at Clay County High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at the Old Oak Ridge Trucking Lot in Elkins and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at the HL Wilson Trucking Lot in Moorefield, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said.

Each person may dispose of up to 10 tires. The tires must be off the rims. Only car and light truck tires are accepted, the agency said.

Ongoing tire collections are held regularly in Boone, Brooke, Calhoun, Fayette, Hancock, Mason, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Putnam, Tucker, Wayne and Wyoming counties.

Upcoming tire collection events are listed on the department's website.