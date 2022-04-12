Potomac River Access Site Open During Water Plant Project

A popular access site on the Potomac River in West Virginia will remain open while a water plant improvement project is completed, the Division of Natural Resources said.

Parking near the boat ramp will be limited while the work is done, the agency said.

It's expected the work associated with the water plant project will take about 15 months. Much of the parking area at the access site in Shepherdstown will likely be occupied by construction work.

The Division of Natural Resources is working with the city to improve the access site after construction is finished. Improvements may include increased parking for fishing and boating visitors who use the site, the agency said.