© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

12 Years Later, Upper Big Branch Families Remember The 29 Miners Lost

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published April 5, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
ubbmemorial1_1024.jpg
AP Photo/Jeff Gentner, File
/
AP

The families of the miners killed in the Upper Big Branch disaster marked its 12th anniversary on Tuesday.

A ceremony was held at noon at the memorial in Raleigh County to the 29 mine workers who lost their lives on April 5, 2010.

Investigators found that a buildup of methane and coal dust contributed to the fatal explosion.

Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship was convicted in 2015 of violating federal mine safety law. He was sentenced to a year in prison and paid a $250,000 fine. In December, a federal appeals court denied Blankenship’s bid to have his conviction overturned.

In 2011, Alpha Natural Resources, which acquired Massey, paid a $210 million settlement that included compensation for the miners’ families, fines and safety upgrades.

Coal mine fatalities have declined sharply in recent years with a decline in coal production.

Five mine workers have been killed on the job this year, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, following 10 fatalities in 2021 and five in 2020.

Tags

Energy & Environment Upper Big BranchMassey EnergyDon BlankenshipMSHA
Curtis Tate
Energy and Environment Reporter, ctate@wvpublic.org, 202-679-8470, @tatecurtis
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content