Energy & Environment

West Virginia’s Dolly Sods Wilderness Seeking Volunteers For Unique Experience

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published March 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT
Outdoor enthusiasts have a new way to help maintain West Virginia’s natural beauty for future generations.

Created in 2021 as a response to a large influx of visitors during the pandemic, the Dolly Sods Wilderness Stewards aim to assist the Monongahela National Forest with managing and protecting the wilderness character of Dolly Sods.

Stewards serve as a resource for visitors entering the backcountry to understand the unique nature of the wilderness, what to expect and how to prepare for the experience of a primitive area. Opportunities to help with other projects such as trail maintenance are available.

No specific background or experience is required to apply, and there is no minimum time commitment. Those who live far away or who can only occasionally volunteer their time are welcome.

The program is a partnership between the USDA Forest Service and the West Virginia Highlands Conservancy.

The next training for Trailhead Stewards is tentatively planned for late May.

For more information or to sign up, go to www.wvhighlands.org or https://bit.ly/3pBjiyV.

