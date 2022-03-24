© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Capito: Biden Should Allow Liquefied Natural Gas By Rail

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published March 24, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT
LNG.jpg
Curtis Tate
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
This double-hulled, pressurized tank car can transport LNG by rail.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito says she supports allowing the movement of liquefied natural gas by rail.

Putting liquefied natural gas, or LNG, on trains could be a way to get more of the fuel to export terminals, where it can be sent to Europe.

On Thursday, the Biden administration struck a deal to export more LNG to the European Union. That will help European countries rely less on Russia for their energy needs as Vladimir Putin wages war on Ukraine.

Last year, the White House imposed a moratorium on shipments of LNG by rail, citing safety and environmental concerns.

A group of state attorneys general, including West Virginia’s Patrick Morrisey, asked the Biden administration last month to lift the moratorium.

“I think in the short term, being able to transport LNG on rail is safe and it should be allowed,” Capito said. “Because we’ve got to get it to the port to help our allies.”

Capito also says she supports easing regulatory hurdles to completing natural gas pipelines, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

Tags

Energy & Environment Natural Gas PipelinesShelley Moore Capito
Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content