Capito: Biden Should Allow Liquefied Natural Gas By Rail

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito says she supports allowing the movement of liquefied natural gas by rail.

Putting liquefied natural gas, or LNG, on trains could be a way to get more of the fuel to export terminals, where it can be sent to Europe.

On Thursday, the Biden administration struck a deal to export more LNG to the European Union. That will help European countries rely less on Russia for their energy needs as Vladimir Putin wages war on Ukraine.

Last year, the White House imposed a moratorium on shipments of LNG by rail, citing safety and environmental concerns.

A group of state attorneys general, including West Virginia’s Patrick Morrisey, asked the Biden administration last month to lift the moratorium.

“I think in the short term, being able to transport LNG on rail is safe and it should be allowed,” Capito said. “Because we’ve got to get it to the port to help our allies.”

Capito also says she supports easing regulatory hurdles to completing natural gas pipelines, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

