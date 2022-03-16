Coal-Burning Pleasants Power Station To Be Shut Down or Sold

The Pleasants Power Station, on the Ohio River in Pleasants County, will be retired or sold in 2023, according to the plant’s owner, Energy Harbor.

The former First Energy plant was saved from closure in 2019 by the state legislature and Gov. Jim Justice, who signed a $12 million tax exemption specifically for the facility.

The plant’s two units generate more than 1,300 megawatts and have been in operation since 1979 and 1980.

West Virginia officials have taken steps to save the state’s remaining coal-burning power plants from closure. The Public Service Commission has approved wastewater projects at three plants owned by American Electric Power and is expected to approve similar projects at two more owned by First Energy.

When completed, the projects will allow all five plants to remain in operation beyond 2028. The companies’ customers will see an increase in their monthly bills to cover the cost.

It isn’t yet clear who, if anyone, might purchase the Pleasants Power Station.

Pleasants is one of two coal-burning plants Energy Harbor is seeking to shed in an effort to become 100% carbon-free. The other is in Ohio.