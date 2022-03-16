© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Energy & Environment

Coal-Burning Pleasants Power Station To Be Shut Down or Sold

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published March 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT
Jim Justice Victory Speech
Walter Scriptunas II
/
AP
Gov. Jim Justice signed a $12 million tax break for the Pleasants Power Station in 2019.

The Pleasants Power Station, on the Ohio River in Pleasants County, will be retired or sold in 2023, according to the plant’s owner, Energy Harbor.

The former First Energy plant was saved from closure in 2019 by the state legislature and Gov. Jim Justice, who signed a $12 million tax exemption specifically for the facility.

The plant’s two units generate more than 1,300 megawatts and have been in operation since 1979 and 1980.

West Virginia officials have taken steps to save the state’s remaining coal-burning power plants from closure. The Public Service Commission has approved wastewater projects at three plants owned by American Electric Power and is expected to approve similar projects at two more owned by First Energy.

When completed, the projects will allow all five plants to remain in operation beyond 2028. The companies’ customers will see an increase in their monthly bills to cover the cost.

It isn’t yet clear who, if anyone, might purchase the Pleasants Power Station.

Pleasants is one of two coal-burning plants Energy Harbor is seeking to shed in an effort to become 100% carbon-free. The other is in Ohio.

Tags

Energy & Environment Jim JusticeFirst EnergyPleasants Power StationCoal
Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
See stories by Curtis Tate
