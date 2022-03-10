© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Energy & Environment

EPA Plan To Cut Carbon Emissions Would Displace Coal Plants

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published March 10, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST
Amos Plant
Curtis Tate
/
WVPB
The John Amos power plant in Putnam County, West Virginia, was saved from near-term closure by the state Public Service Commission.

The Environmental Protection Agency revealed its plan to reduce power plant emissions on Thursday.

As expected, the EPA’s plans will encourage the growth of natural gas and renewables and discourage the continued use of coal to make electricity.

The agency is facing a Supreme Court decision that could potentially constrain its authority to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from power plants under the Clean Air Act.

West Virginia is the lead plaintiff in the case, and the court heard arguments in it last month.

But speaking at an energy conference in Houston, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said the agency has other ways to cut carbon.

The agency will look at strengthening limits on air toxics, including mercury, acid gasses and sulfur dioxide. It will also impose more stringent requirements for storing coal ash and treating wastewater from coal-burning plants.

Such rules could encourage the early retirement of more coal plants.

West Virginia has five coal plants that need to make these upgrades to operate beyond 2028.

While it’s not certain how the new rules could affect those plants, they are likely to cause more closures in other states, and that could reduce demand for coal from West Virginia.

Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
See stories by Curtis Tate
