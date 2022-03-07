© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Finish Mountain Valley Pipeline To Deter Russia, Manchin Says

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published March 7, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST
Joe Manchin
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
/
AP
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office after speaking with President Joe Biden about his long-stalled domestic agenda, at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 13, 2021. Manchin said Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, that his opposition to President Joe Biden's roughly $2 trillion package of social and environmental initiatives remains undimmed, as party leaders said work on the stalled measure was on hold until at least later this month. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has called for the immediate completion of a stalled natural gas pipeline as an alternative to Russian energy.

Manchin said the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which stretches 300 miles across West Virginia and Virginia, can help European countries rely less on Russia for natural gas.

The pipeline is mostly complete but tied up in federal court. Environmental groups have successfully brought the project to a halt over concerns about impacts on waterways and endangered species.

But Manchin, who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said the pipeline should be completed now.

“That one pipeline coming out of West Virginia will put 2 billion cubic feet of gas a day into the market,” he said. “That can be accomplished in eight months. They’re 95 percent completed.”

Manchin is leading a bipartisan group of lawmakers in an effort to ban Russian imports of oil, natural gas and coal.

Tags

Energy & Environment Joe ManchinNatural Gas PipelinesMountain Valley PipelineRussia
Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
See stories by Curtis Tate
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content