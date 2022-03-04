© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Manchin: U.S. Can Produce More Oil To Offset Russian Imports

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published March 4, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin drew big bipartisan support for his bill to ban oil imports from Russia.

The Ban Russian Energy Imports Act would block imports of crude oil, petroleum products, liquefied natural gas and coal.

Manchin’s bill aims to punish Russia’s Vladimir Putin for waging war against Ukraine.

Manchin said U.S. energy producers could make up for it by increasing production to where it was before the coronavirus.

“The United States of America in 2019 produced 12 million barrels a day – 12.3 – we’re down to 11.2 because of COVID,” he said. “The market dropped off. We have no problem at all ramping back up with what we already have ready to go.”

U.S. consumers have already seen a spike in energy prices from last year because of a sharp rise in demand as the economy recovered from the pandemic.

A disruption in energy supplies could drive prices even higher.

Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
