Energy & Environment

Capito: West Virginia Energy Can Help Europe Rely Less On Russia

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published March 3, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST
IMG_3438.JPG
David Adkins
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
A machine grooms a coal pile at Appalachian Power's Mountaineer Plant in Mason County, West Virginia.

As Russia wages war on Ukraine, there are increasing calls to block imports of Russian energy. West Virginia could play a role, but there are challenges.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says the state’s energy producers need a way to get coal and natural gas to coastal export terminals.

Right now, she says, coal producers are coming up short on railcars to move coal for export. West Virginia coal moves to foreign markets through terminals in Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia.

Natural gas producers need access to the Cove Point export terminal in southern Maryland.

“I see us as an energy producer to be in a good spot economically to be able to help,” Capito said. “You hate to have the reason, but I do think West Virginia can play a part here.”

On Thursday, Capito said she’d support a bipartisan bill introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin to ban imports of oil from Russia.

Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
