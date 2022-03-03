Capito: West Virginia Energy Can Help Europe Rely Less On Russia

As Russia wages war on Ukraine, there are increasing calls to block imports of Russian energy. West Virginia could play a role, but there are challenges.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says the state’s energy producers need a way to get coal and natural gas to coastal export terminals.

Right now, she says, coal producers are coming up short on railcars to move coal for export. West Virginia coal moves to foreign markets through terminals in Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia.

Natural gas producers need access to the Cove Point export terminal in southern Maryland.

“I see us as an energy producer to be in a good spot economically to be able to help,” Capito said. “You hate to have the reason, but I do think West Virginia can play a part here.”

On Thursday, Capito said she’d support a bipartisan bill introduced by Sen. Joe Manchin to ban imports of oil from Russia.