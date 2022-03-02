© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Energy & Environment

PSC Approves W.Va. Water Utility Surcharge For Improvements

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published March 2, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST
The 1.62 percent surcharge will amount to about $1.01 for the average residential customer using 3,100 gallons a month.

West Virginia American Water's request for a surcharge for infrastructure improvements has been approved by the state Public Service Commission.

The 1.62 percent surcharge will amount to about $1.01 for the average residential customer using 3,100 gallons a month, the utility said. The surcharge is down from the 2021 average surcharge of about $3.55 a month, West Virginia American Water said in a news release.

The PSC approved the infrastructure replacement program on Monday.

The program includes $32.5 million in systemwide upgrades for 2022. The improvements include $18.6 million to replace or upgrade more than 30 miles of water mains; $9.2 million to replace service lines, fire hydrants, meters and booster stations; $2.5 million to rehabilitate water storage tanks; and $2.2 million for post-acquisition investment in troubled water systems, the company said.

Last week, the PSC approved new base rates for the company, with an average monthly increase of more than $4 for residential water customers.

