Energy & Environment

Morrisey Previews Supreme Court Case Against EPA Power On Carbon

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published February 17, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST
Morrisey settlement
Office of West Virginia's Attorney General
/
Office of West Virginia's Attorney General
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is leading a coalition of states challenging the EPA's authority to limit carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was in the nation’s capital today to discuss an upcoming Supreme Court case.

Morrisey is leading a coalition of states challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate carbon dioxide emissions.

The Biden administration is expected to take action this year to limit carbon emissions from power plants, which could accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

A federal appeals court ruled last year that the EPA has broad power under the Clean Air Act to regulate power plant emissions.

Morissey told an audience at the National Press Club that the power rests with Congress.

“This is not about the merits of climate change one way or the other,” he said. “It’s ultimately about, should we make sure that the balance between the legislative branch and the executive branch is consistent with how the Constitution laid it out.”

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in West Virginia v EPA on Feb. 28.

Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
See stories by Curtis Tate
