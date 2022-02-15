© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Energy & Environment

Application Period For Energy Assistance Program Extended

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published February 15, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST
Woman and child wearing colorful pair of woolly socks warming co
Evgen
/
Adobe Stock

An application period for low-income residents in West Virginia to apply for an energy assistance program has been extended to March 18.

The federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources said eligibility for the benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. An applicant’s annual income must be at or below 60% of the state median income.

DHHR workers must meet with applicants in cases where a heating emergency exists, the agency said in a news release.

Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org and also can be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.

Energy & Environment Energy AssistanceWest Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
