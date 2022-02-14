Volunteers Needed For W.Va. Spring Cleanup

People who want to help clean up West Virginia can submit an application for the Make It Shine Spring Statewide Cleanup.

The state Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan sponsors the annual event.

The program provides cleanup materials, waste hauling and landfill fees to community groups that volunteer to clean up litter in state streams or on public lands. The event will be held April 2 through April 16, and applications are due March 11, the department said.

Participants are encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing during the cleanups.

Last year, more than 4,800 volunteers removed over 754,000 pounds of litter and collected 1,850 tires from 737 acres of public lands and 46 miles of streams, the agency said.

The application is available online at https://apps.dep.wv.gov/ppod/make_it_shine.a5w.