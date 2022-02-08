© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Energy & Environment

State To Receive $140 Million In Federal Funds For Mine Cleanup

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published February 8, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST
looney ridge surface coal mine
Brittany Patterson
/
Ohio Valley ReSource

West Virginia will get more than $140 million for mine reclamation from the bipartisan infrastructure law Congress passed last year.

The funding will help eliminate a backlog of tens of thousands of mines abandoned before 1977.

It supplements a per-ton tax on coal that supports the Abandoned Mine Land Trust Fund.

Only Pennsylvania will receive a bigger share of the total funding than West Virginia.

Nationwide, $725 million a year will be available for states and tribes for the next 15 years.

The funding will create jobs in coalfield communities and improve the environment, according to the U.S Department of the Interior. It can support projects to eliminate methane emissions from mine sites, close dangerous mine shafts and treat acid mine drainage.

The department will release guidance on applying for the funds in the coming weeks.

Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
