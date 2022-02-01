© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Energy & Environment

Consumer Groups Ask Feds To Weigh In On Future Of Coal Plant

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published February 1, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Two consumer groups want federal scrutiny over a deal to save a coal-burning power plant in northern West Virginia.

The Citizen Action Group and Energy Efficient West Virginia have asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to weigh in on the future of the Mitchell plant.

The plant requires a costly wastewater treatment upgrade to operate beyond 2028. Under the current plan, West Virginia utility customers will pay for it.

The two West Virginia groups want the commission to examine whether that is in the best interest of ratepayers.

The groups argue that American Electric Power has not demonstrated that it needs all of Mitchell’s capacity or justified the cost to ratepayers.

The plant, in Marshall County, is half owned by Wheeling Power and Kentucky Power, both subsidiaries of AEP. The company is in the process of selling Kentucky Power.

Last year, Kentucky regulators rejected a plan for Kentucky Power customers to contribute to the Mitchell upgrades.

Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
