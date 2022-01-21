© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Energy & Environment

Deadline Next Month For W.Va. Teacher Environmental Awards

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST
A West Virginia agency is taking nominations for its Teacher of the Year award, given for environmental leadership.

The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 14 for the Make It Shine Environmental Teacher of the Year awards. The awards are given by the state Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan.

Elementary, middle and high school teachers will be given a $500 person award and a $1,000 award to be used to promote science, technology, engineering and math programs at their schools.

Application forms and more information are available online.

