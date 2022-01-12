© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Energy & Environment

West Virginia Wildlife Paintings Sought For Calendar

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 12, 2022 at 11:52 AM EST
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will soon be selecting paintings for its annual wildlife calendar and is accepting submissions.

The deadline to send artwork is Feb. 18.

The division chooses 12 paintings each year for the calendar. All artists, especially those from West Virginia, are encouraged to send in submissions, the agency said in a news release.

Artists whose work is chosen receive $200, and the artist whose work is chosen for the cover receives an additional $500.

Paintings must depict game and fish species or other wildlife found in the state.

To submit artwork, see instructions online at WVdnr.gov/wildlifecalendar.

