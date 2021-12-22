© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Energy & Environment

Mon Power Asks PSC To Approve Upgrades To 2 Coal Plants

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published December 22, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST
FortMartin.jpg
FirstEnergy
/
Mon Power's Fort Martin Power Station in Maidsville, West Virginia

Two coal-burning power plants in northern West Virginia need upgrades to stay in operation, and local electricity customers will be asked to pay for them.

Mon Power is seeking approval from state regulators to upgrade wastewater treatment systems at the Fort Martin Power Station in Monongalia County and the Harrison Power Station in Harrison County.

The upgrades will bring the plants into compliance with Environmental Protection Agency rules.

If the West Virginia Public Service Commission approves the project, both plants can remain in operation beyond 2028.

According to the company’s filing, it plans to retire Fort Martin in 2035 and Harrison in 2040. The plants began operating in 1967 and 1972, respectively.

The plants produce about 3,000 megawatts of electricity and consume 7% of West Virginia’s annual coal production. Together, they employ 420 workers.

Starting in 2024, Mon Power customers will pay a monthly surcharge to cover the $142 million cost of the upgrades. It will add 51 cents to the average residential customer’s bill, according to the company’s filing.

The Public Service Commission earlier this year approved similar projects at Appalachian Power’s John Amos and Mountaineer power plants and Wheeling Power’s Mitchell plant.

State regulators in Kentucky and Virginia rejected the plans, so West Virginia ratepayers alone will have to bear the cost of upgrading the three plants.

Mon Power is a subsidiary of FirstEnergy. In July, FirstEnergy reached agreed to pay a $230 million penalty to settle federal charges related to a bribery scandal in Ohio in 2020.

Tags

Energy & EnvironmentPSCMon PowerHarrison CountyMonongalia CountyCoal
Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
See stories by Curtis Tate
