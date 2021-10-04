Tire Collection Events Being Held In October

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is hosting free tire collection events in October.

Up to 10 tires per person will be accepted at each event, but the tires must be off the rims and from cars or light trucks, a statement from the agency said. The events are being held in different communities through the end of the month.

Tires will be collected in Pleasants County on Oct. 7, in Putnam County on Oct. 9, in Monongalia County on Oct. 14, in Kanawha County on Oct. 15, in Ritchie County on Oct. 20, in Taylor County on Oct. 27 and in Kanawha County on Oct. 30.

People are asked to remain in their vehicles while dropping off tires in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

