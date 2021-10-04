© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Energy & Environment

Tire Collection Events Being Held In October

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published October 4, 2021 at 12:34 PM EDT
A new tire is placed on the tire storage rack in the car workshop. Be prepared for vehicles that need to change tires.
Tarokmew
/
Adobe Stock

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is hosting free tire collection events in October.

Up to 10 tires per person will be accepted at each event, but the tires must be off the rims and from cars or light trucks, a statement from the agency said. The events are being held in different communities through the end of the month.

Tires will be collected in Pleasants County on Oct. 7, in Putnam County on Oct. 9, in Monongalia County on Oct. 14, in Kanawha County on Oct. 15, in Ritchie County on Oct. 20, in Taylor County on Oct. 27 and in Kanawha County on Oct. 30.

People are asked to remain in their vehicles while dropping off tires in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
