Fall Fire Season Starts Friday In West Virginia

Fall fire season gets underway this week in West Virginia, with limits set on outdoor burning through the end of the year.

Starting Friday, burning vegetation and other naturally occurring material is limited to the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., the Division of Forestry said.

A 10-foot safety area around the fire must be cleared to dirt level. Fires must be attended at all times, and open fires must be 50 feet away from structures, the division said.

Violation of burning laws can result in a fine of up to $1,000.

Commercial burning permits from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. are available from local Division of Forestry offices.