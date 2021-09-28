© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Energy & Environment

Fall Fire Season Starts Friday In West Virginia

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published September 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT
Flames
/
Wikimedia Commons

Fall fire season gets underway this week in West Virginia, with limits set on outdoor burning through the end of the year.

Starting Friday, burning vegetation and other naturally occurring material is limited to the hours of 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., the Division of Forestry said.

A 10-foot safety area around the fire must be cleared to dirt level. Fires must be attended at all times, and open fires must be 50 feet away from structures, the division said.

Violation of burning laws can result in a fine of up to $1,000.

Commercial burning permits from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. are available from local Division of Forestry offices.

Tags

Energy & EnvironmentFireFall Fire Season
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
