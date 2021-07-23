© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Energy & Environment

Ohio River Sweep Being Held In Smaller Groups Due To COVID

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published July 23, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT
river-safety-louisville-ohio-river.jpg
Alexandra Kanik
/
KyCIR

The Ohio River Sweep annual volunteer cleanup is changing this year as a result of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Large numbers of volunteers usually participate in the event, so organizers have introduced “Mini-Sweeps.”

Participants in West Virginia choose the date and location, and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan and the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission will provide support and supplies for a socially distanced cleanup event, officials said.

Events can be held between Aug. 1 and Oct. 31 in small groups to allow for social distancing, the Department of Environmental Protection said in a news release.

ORSANCO has partnered with environmental protection agencies in West Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania since 1989 on the Ohio River Sweep. The effort extends the entire length of the river with volunteers from the six states bordering the river removing litter.

Volunteers who want to participate can email DEPwvmis@wv.gov or call (800) 322-5530 to plan their cleanup and arrange for supplies, the release said.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
