Tire Disposal Planned For W.Va. Residents

Dumping tires onto property can be harmful to a region’s environment. Disposing tires in a landfill properly comes with an additional cost.

West Virginia residents can save that money through the West Virginia Department of Environmental (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP.)

Part of the plan includes tire disposal days during the month of June. According to a news release, car and light truck tires without rims will be accepted.

The remaining two events will happen in southern West Virginia. In Lincoln County residents can bring tires on Saturday, June 19, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to Lincoln County High School in Hamlin. State residents can bring tires to McDowell County on Wednesday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Walmart in Kimball.

Individuals should stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nine counties have ongoing tire collections. Residents can dispose of tires regularly in Boone, Brooke, Fayette, Mason, Mercer, Monroe, Pocahontas, Tucker, Wayne and Wyoming Counties.