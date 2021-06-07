Huntington Railroad Society Donates Rare Diesel Locomotive to Kentucky Organization

The Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society has donated a rare 41-year-old diesel locomotive to the Kentucky Steam Heritage Corp.

The historical society donated the 1980 CSX locomotive hoping to see the rare engine restored. As part of the General Electric Road-switcher’s, designed for both road and switching jobs, the C30-7s were used throughout the 1980s and 1990s across the U.S. rail system.

In 1979, the Louisville and Nashville Railroad bought 44 of the C30-7 type engines before the company was consolidated into CSX Transportation the following year.

The locomotive, CSX 7067, was retired in 1999, and was painted green and white with the words “We Are Marshall University'' written across the side. The engine was used for Marshall functions in the city of Huntington until it was given to the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society in 2017.

The Huntington Railroad Historical Society did not have the space or the ability to restore it. Wanting CSX 7067 to be restored rather than scrapped, they looked for a new home for the engine.

Although the Kentucky Steam Heritage Corp. has the facilities to store and restore CSX 7067, the donation of the rare locomotive had not been anticipated. In a statement on the Kentucky Steam website, Chris Campbell, president of the Kentucky Steam Heritage Corp., said that while 7067 was a welcomed addition to its collection, “it’s also not something we budgeted for in 2021.” Still, he called it “a good challenge to have.”

Kentucky Steam purchased part of a former CSX rail-yard in Ravenna, Kentucky in 2018, including a service facility that even once housed CSX 7067 along with other C30 diesel engines. Kentucky Steam plans to paint the locomotive its original colors from the Louisville and Nashville Railroad. The Irvine Kentucky-based nonprofit restores historic trains to teach students trade skills such as welding, pipefitting, and machining. Once restored, trains become educational tools to teach the public about railroad and Appalachian history.