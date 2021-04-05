© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Energy & Environment
Ohio Valley ReSource
Ohio Valley Resource
A regional reporting initiative focusing economy, energy, environment, infrastructure, health and agriculture in the Ohio Valley of Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.

WV Remembers Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster On 11th Anniversary

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published April 5, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT
7659009840_477d786699_c.jpg
Steven Rotsch
/
WV Office of Governor
The memorial for those killed in the Upper Big Branch mine disaster.

Monday marks 11 years since the Upper Big Branch coal mine disaster in Raleigh County, where 29 miners were killed on April 5, 2010.

Federal mine safety investigators determined that a buildup of methane gas and coal dust led to the explosion at the Massey Energy-owned mine. It was the worst mine disaster in 40 years.

Massey CEO Don Blankenship was convicted in December 2015 of conspiracy to violate mine safety and health standards.

He served one year in prison and paid a $250,000 fine. Other Massey executives and mine officials were convicted and sentenced to prison for their roles in the disaster.

Massey was sold to Alpha Natural Resources in 2011. Alpha paid a $210 million settlement with the families of the workers and to address years of safety violations.

According to the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, 48 coal mine workers died nationwide in 2010. In 2020, with a sharp decrease in coal production and employment, only five workers died.

An event marking the 10th anniversary of the Upper Big Branch disaster last year was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Joe Manchin, who was governor at the time of the disaster, said he thinks about it every day.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think of those lost that day,” he said. “I will never forget.”

Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
