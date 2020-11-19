© 2020
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Court Denies Call To Stop Work On Mountain Valley Pipeline

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published November 19, 2020 at 12:29 PM EST
Sections of pipe sit in a storage yard outside Buckhannon, W.Va.
Jesse Wright
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting file photo

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A legal attempt by environmental groups to stall work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline has fallen short.

The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that a federal appeals court let stand a finding that construction on the project would not jeopardize endangered species.

The Sierra Club and other groups contend that two species of protected fish could be pushed closer to extinction if the controversial project pollutes their waters. The fish are the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter.

The groups also argued that cutting down trees for the pipeline's path could destroy habitats of the Indiana and northern long-eared bats.

But the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the group's request to stay construction. The decision allows much of the work on the 300-mile pipeline through West Virginia and southwest Virginia to continue.

Tags

Energy & EnvironmentEnergy & EnvironmentMountain Valley Pipeline
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content